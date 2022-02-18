ECU men’s basketball picks up road win at South Florida

TAMPA, FL (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball grabbed the lead in the 2nd half and never looked back as they earned an American Athletic Conference victory at South Florida 65-57 on Thursday night.

The Pirates led by Vance Jackson with 16 points. Tristen Newton with a double-double scoring 14 points and dishing out 10 assists.

ECU stays in Florida for a rematch with UCF on Sunday afternoon. The Knights fell to Houston tonight. They beat ECU overcoming a 20-point deficit in Greenville earlier this season.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.