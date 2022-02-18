Advertisement

Eastern Carolina superintendent honored for telehealth program

Diane Haddock using telehealth machine on Jones Senior student.
By Jackson Parrish
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Jones County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ben Thigpen was just one of eleven honorees in the country by Education Week.

The program Thigpen implemented gives students and staff access to telehealth.

Telehealth is a virtual health service that gives users access to licensed specialists.

Jones Senior High School senior Cesar Morillo received help through the program last year. He was treated for social and emotional health.

“I was hiding in the bathroom because I didn’t want to talk to no one and teachers... they always wanted to take me out of the bathroom,” Morillo said.

Morillo received help thanks to the telehealth program connecting him with a therapist.

Thigpen brought the program over from Duplin County, where he was previously an assistant superintendent.

At first, Thigpen said, “We didn’t have the financial funding to make it happen.”

After talking with East Carolina University and their medical staff, Thigpen was able to get their telehealth program, Healthier Lives at School and Beyond, implemented into Jones County.

For some in the area, the Jones County area desperately needed a way for students and staff to be treated for medical-related issues.

“We only have one doctor’s office in our county. We have a health department, but we don’t have a practitioner there working,” Diane Haddock, Jones County school nurse said.

The program is already seeing success with students like Morillo, where guidance is provided and therapist appointments help him become comfortable around other people.

“That makes me feel safe because I have someone I can talk with about my feelings,” Morillo said.

Counselors in Jones County say they care for their students and want to help them. The telehealth program provides another way to do that.

Nutritional services are also available for students and staff dealing with dietary needs.

Appointments are done on tablets no bigger than an iPad.

