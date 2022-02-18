Down East prepares to lay plane crash victim to rest

CEDAR ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for Noah Styron will be held on Sunday, February 20th at the Cedar Island United Methodist Church.

Styron was one of eight victims that died in the plane crash off of Drums Inlet on Sunday, February 13th. Rev. Nelson Koonce, Cedar Island United Methodist Church pastor, will be officiating the funeral and has been to each home of the families of the victims from Cedar Island to comfort them in their grief.

“Each day, I’ve told everyone: You take it by the second. You can’t take it by the minute,” Koonce said.

Styron’s obituary says he was a sophomore at East Carteret High School. He was a member of the school’s chapter of Future Farmers of America.

Koonce says the families have all been checking on each other in their grief, and they have appreciated the support that has extended beyond the Carteret County community.

“I knew all these families myself personally.

“The fact is, these deaths [are] not only reaching us. People around the world are affected by this, not just Down East,” Koonce said.

Munden Funeral Home will conduct the funeral services.

First United Methodist Church in Morehead City has paid for the services of the crash victims.

