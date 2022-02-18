Advertisement

College Football playoff to remain four teams in FBS

Look to expand to 12-team format in future
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The most positive development at the latest meeting on expanding the College Football Playoff was that the people involved agreed to keep talking. There is no firm date for the next meeting, but there is one regularly schedule for January around the College Football Playoff championship game. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)(Roger Steinman | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, NC (AP) - The College Football Playoff is set to remain a four-team format through the 2025 season. The administrators who manage the postseason failed to agree on a plan to expand before the current contracts run out.

The CFP management committee met by video conference earlier this week. Executive Director Bill Hancock says the committee decided to abandon efforts implement a new 12-team format for the 2024 season. They instead recommended staying with the current model to the presidents who oversee the playoff.

The Board of Managers accepted the recommendation and directed the commissioners to continue discussions on a new format to go into effect for the 2026 season.

