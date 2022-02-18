Advertisement

Beaufort County elementary school staff & students dress in camo to honor Down East victims

By Jackson Parrish
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Elementary School in Washington dressed in camo Thursday to show support for the teens who were victims of Sunday’s crash.

Students and staff wanted to spread love to Carteret County residents and show them that they aren’t alone in these troubling times.

Even though Eastern Elementary is 60 miles northwest of East Carteret High School, where the teen victims of the crash went to school, they still wanted to dress in camo to show support.

The teens’ lives were cut short alongside four adults in a plane crash while returning from a duck hunt.

“This is tragic. High school boys, adults lost their lives doing something they love, taken way too soon,” Alicia Vosburgh, Eastern Elementary School principal said.

The tragedy hit close to home for first-grade teacher Mary Moore because she knew one of the victims.

“My mood was real low, I couldn’t get the family off my mind,” Moore said. “My sister-in-law lives right beside them and I have thought about them ever since I found out who it was.”

The camo is a signature sign of the hunting culture that thrives in Eastern Carolina.

“We’re doing this to show support for their families, for their school family as well. This is a very big hunting area,” Vosburgh said.

Kids in kindergarten and first grade may not be able to fully grasp the tragedy, but they still recognize the impact on loved ones.

“Their families miss them,” first-grader Cadence Watson said.

Teachers wanted to teach their kids how to show support for someone that has gone through a tragedy.

“These families have lost loved ones, and different ways we can support them, and show support even though we may not know them, but we can support them by wearing camo,” Moore said.

The kids dressed in camo wanted to show solidarity to tighten their own bonds.

“Here we are a family. We talk about that in the classroom that we are a family, we work together, we love each other, we’re kind to one another, and that you’re all important,” Moore said.

Chocowinity Primary School was another school that dressed in camo Thursday to show support.

Schools in Carteret County will dress in blue and yellow Friday.

