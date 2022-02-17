Advertisement

Wolfdogs leave Orange County animal shelter for new homes

An animal services official says the last three of eight wolf-dog hybrids have left the North...
An animal services official says the last three of eight wolf-dog hybrids have left the North Carolina animal shelter where they’ve stayed since last summer.(Orange County Animal Services)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - An animal services official says the last three of eight wolf-dog hybrids have left the North Carolina animal shelter where they’ve stayed since last summer.

Animal Services spokesperson Tenille Fox tells The News & Observer that the three wolfdogs left the Orange County shelter late Wednesday to head to an undisclosed nonprofit.

The county previously said it might have to euthanize the canines that it couldn’t place.

Three of the animals moved Friday to a Wisconsin sanctuary. Two others that were littermates were transferred to a Colorado refuge last month.

The eight wolfdogs, which are illegal to own in Orange County, got loose in July and August.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
FlightAware released the flight path of the plane involved in Carteret County plane crash.
Flight data shows erratic path in Carteret County plane crash
Pray For Down East sign held at vigil for those feared lost in plane crash
Vigil held for those feared lost in Carteret County plane crash

Latest News

Joash Garland
Teen reported missing out of Elizabeth City
Jacksonville police released store surveillance photos of a man in his late 20s or early 30s.
Person of interest sought in Jacksonville Lowe’s theft
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19: Positive test rates hit eight week low
COVID-19 masks in schools.
Gov. Cooper to talk masks as more schools remove mandate