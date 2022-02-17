Wolfdogs leave Orange County animal shelter for new homes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - An animal services official says the last three of eight wolf-dog hybrids have left the North Carolina animal shelter where they’ve stayed since last summer.

Animal Services spokesperson Tenille Fox tells The News & Observer that the three wolfdogs left the Orange County shelter late Wednesday to head to an undisclosed nonprofit.

The county previously said it might have to euthanize the canines that it couldn’t place.

Three of the animals moved Friday to a Wisconsin sanctuary. Two others that were littermates were transferred to a Colorado refuge last month.

The eight wolfdogs, which are illegal to own in Orange County, got loose in July and August.

