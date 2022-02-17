Ways you can help Down East plane crash families

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are several ways that Eastern Carolina can help families impacted by this past weekend’s tragic plane crash.

Memorial T-Shirts:

East Carteret High School is taking pre-orders for t-shirts that feature the words ECHS Remembers on the front. On the back are the words Down East Strong and a silhouette of several of the victims including Kole McInnis, 15, Noah Styron, 15, Daily Shepard, 15, and Jake Taylor, 16.

The teenagers were students at East Carteret High School.

Those interested in the shirt can place their order at Wheatley Boys Tire & Auto at 760 Highway E Otway, Beaufort, and at the Surf Shack on Harkers Island this Saturday at 4 p.m.

You can also order the shirts at the front office of East Carteret High School February 22-24th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shirt sizes are YS-XL: $15 2XL-3XL: $20 cash or check only.

Food Trucks:

If you’re looking for a bite to eat several area restaurants will be set up this Saturday to raise money for the families.

The food trucks can be found at the corner of Highway 70 and Harkers Island Road.

Ice Cream:

Those craving some ice cream can also help as well.

This Saturday, Simply Natural Creamery will be donating 100% of proceeds from all three of its locations to the families of the crash.

Locations can be found in Ayden, Greenville, and Morehead City.

