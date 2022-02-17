Advertisement

Two bodies positively identified in Carteret County plane crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say the bodies found at the site of a downed airplane have been recovered.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said it has shut down the command center in Sea Level and has suspended search efforts.

On Sunday, the Pilatus PC-12/47 crashed some three miles off the coast, carrying eight people returning from a duck hunting trip in Hyde County.

The sheriff’s office said right now two passengers have been positively identified and their remains have been given to their families. The other remains will be sent to the Brody School of Medicine at ECU for additional examination and identification.

When asked if all the bodies have been recovered, Major Jason Wank told WITN, “I am unable to give you a clear answer as the pathologists in Greenville will have to go through the identification process and make that determination.”

A news release said Sheriff Asa Buck and others have personally met with the families.

Deputies confirm that the flight data recorder and other aircraft parts have been recovered as well and are being turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The cabin of the aircraft was found late Monday some three miles off the coast in about 55 feet of water.

Dive teams were at the site Tuesday afternoon & today in attempts to recover bodies and electronic equipment on the aircraft.

Eight people were on board the plane when it crashed Sunday afternoon.

  • Ernest “Teen” Rawls, 67, Greenville, pilot
  • Jeffrey Rawls, 28, Greenville
  • Stephanie Fulcher, 42, Sea Level
  • Jonathan “Kole” McInnis, 15, Sea Level
  • Douglas “Hunter” Parks, 45, Sea Level
  • Noah Styron, 15, Cedar Island
  • Michael “Daily” Shepard, 15, Atlantic
  • Jacob “Jake” Taylor, 16, Atlantic
(From left to right): Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepard
(From left to right): Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepard(Carteret County Public School System)

The Coast Guard announced Tuesday that it has suspended its search for the passengers. It said it would continue the recovery efforts with one of its ships, but it is not actively searching for the passengers.

FAA records show Rawls has certificates as a commercial pilot, ground instructor, and mechanic. He has more than 20 years of experience in aviation, according to records.

The family of Rawls sent a statement via his church, the Reimage Church, confirming he was the pilot of the plane that went down Sunday. It reads:

Carteret County Schools confirms the four teens are sophomores at East Carteret High School, where a crisis team has been on campus since Monday morning.

Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks
Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks(Stephanie Fulcher/Facebook)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
FlightAware released the flight path of the plane involved in Carteret County plane crash.
Flight data shows erratic path in Carteret County plane crash
Pray For Down East sign held at vigil for those feared lost in plane crash
Vigil held for those feared lost in Carteret County plane crash

Latest News

Closing arguments in Onslow County murder trial to be heard Thursday
Closing arguments in Onslow County murder trial to be heard Thursday
House Republicans and Democrats reach agreement on state House map
House Republicans and Democrats reach agreement on state House map
Gov. Cooper to update state on mask guidance Thursday
Gov. Cooper to update state on mask guidance Thursday
Core Sound Museum creates family fund for victims of plane crash
Core Sound Museum creates family fund for victims of plane crash