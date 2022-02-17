Two bodies positively identified in Carteret County plane crash

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say the bodies found at the site of a downed airplane have been recovered.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said it has shut down the command center in Sea Level and has suspended search efforts.

On Sunday, the Pilatus PC-12/47 crashed some three miles off the coast, carrying eight people returning from a duck hunting trip in Hyde County.

The sheriff’s office said right now two passengers have been positively identified and their remains have been given to their families. The other remains will be sent to the Brody School of Medicine at ECU for additional examination and identification.

When asked if all the bodies have been recovered, Major Jason Wank told WITN, “I am unable to give you a clear answer as the pathologists in Greenville will have to go through the identification process and make that determination.”

A news release said Sheriff Asa Buck and others have personally met with the families.

Deputies confirm that the flight data recorder and other aircraft parts have been recovered as well and are being turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The cabin of the aircraft was found late Monday some three miles off the coast in about 55 feet of water.

Dive teams were at the site Tuesday afternoon & today in attempts to recover bodies and electronic equipment on the aircraft.

Eight people were on board the plane when it crashed Sunday afternoon.

Ernest “Teen” Rawls, 67, Greenville, pilot

Jeffrey Rawls, 28, Greenville

Stephanie Fulcher, 42, Sea Level

Jonathan “Kole” McInnis, 15, Sea Level

Douglas “Hunter” Parks, 45, Sea Level

Noah Styron, 15, Cedar Island

Michael “Daily” Shepard, 15, Atlantic

Jacob “Jake” Taylor, 16, Atlantic

(From left to right): Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepard (Carteret County Public School System)

The Coast Guard announced Tuesday that it has suspended its search for the passengers. It said it would continue the recovery efforts with one of its ships, but it is not actively searching for the passengers.

FAA records show Rawls has certificates as a commercial pilot, ground instructor, and mechanic. He has more than 20 years of experience in aviation, according to records.

The family of Rawls sent a statement via his church, the Reimage Church, confirming he was the pilot of the plane that went down Sunday. It reads:

“With heavy hearts, on behalf of the Rawls family, we regret to confirm that Ernest “Teen” Rawls and Jeffrey Rawls were on board the aircraft that crashed on the afternoon of Sunday, February 13th. We do not grieve as those who do not have hope, but our trust and hope remains in God, and we look to Him as we walk through this tragic loss for the Rawls family and the other families involved. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the US Coast Guard, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Department and all the wonderful people who have assisted in the search operation. They would also like to extend their prayers and condolences to all the families that have been affected by this tragedy. During this difficult time the Rawls family is requesting that their family be allowed to process these events in privacy. No further comments will be made at this time.”

Carteret County Schools confirms the four teens are sophomores at East Carteret High School, where a crisis team has been on campus since Monday morning.

Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks (Stephanie Fulcher/Facebook)

