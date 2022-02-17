Two bodies positively identified in Carteret County plane crash
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say the bodies found at the site of a downed airplane have been recovered.
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said it has shut down the command center in Sea Level and has suspended search efforts.
On Sunday, the Pilatus PC-12/47 crashed some three miles off the coast, carrying eight people returning from a duck hunting trip in Hyde County.
The sheriff’s office said right now two passengers have been positively identified and their remains have been given to their families. The other remains will be sent to the Brody School of Medicine at ECU for additional examination and identification.
When asked if all the bodies have been recovered, Major Jason Wank told WITN, “I am unable to give you a clear answer as the pathologists in Greenville will have to go through the identification process and make that determination.”
A news release said Sheriff Asa Buck and others have personally met with the families.
Deputies confirm that the flight data recorder and other aircraft parts have been recovered as well and are being turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.
The cabin of the aircraft was found late Monday some three miles off the coast in about 55 feet of water.
Dive teams were at the site Tuesday afternoon & today in attempts to recover bodies and electronic equipment on the aircraft.
Eight people were on board the plane when it crashed Sunday afternoon.
- Ernest “Teen” Rawls, 67, Greenville, pilot
- Jeffrey Rawls, 28, Greenville
- Stephanie Fulcher, 42, Sea Level
- Jonathan “Kole” McInnis, 15, Sea Level
- Douglas “Hunter” Parks, 45, Sea Level
- Noah Styron, 15, Cedar Island
- Michael “Daily” Shepard, 15, Atlantic
- Jacob “Jake” Taylor, 16, Atlantic
The Coast Guard announced Tuesday that it has suspended its search for the passengers. It said it would continue the recovery efforts with one of its ships, but it is not actively searching for the passengers.
FAA records show Rawls has certificates as a commercial pilot, ground instructor, and mechanic. He has more than 20 years of experience in aviation, according to records.
The family of Rawls sent a statement via his church, the Reimage Church, confirming he was the pilot of the plane that went down Sunday. It reads:
Carteret County Schools confirms the four teens are sophomores at East Carteret High School, where a crisis team has been on campus since Monday morning.
