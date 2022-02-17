Elizabeth City police report teen missing

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City Police Department has reported that a teen is missing.

Police say 17-year-old Joash Garland was last seen Tuesday at about 11 a.m. near 900 N Road Street.

He is described as having black hair with shaved sides, brown eyes, standing six feet, four inches tall, and weighing about 149 pounds. His clothing is unknown.

Anyone who has any information of Garland’s whereabouts is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.