Teen reported missing for more than a week from her home in Jacksonville

Ariel St. Pierre
Ariel St. Pierre(Jacksonville Public Safety)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Jacksonville Public Safety says 15-year-old Ariel St. Pierre was reported missing from her home in Jacksonville on Tuesday, Feb. 8th. She was last known to be in the area of Moosehart Ave. on Sunday, Feb. 13th.

St. Pierre is described as having brown eyes, black hair, standing five feet tall, and weighing 110 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-6413 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

