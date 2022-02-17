Advertisement

Tarboro man gets 9 1/2 years for pulling handgun at grocery store as felon

(Gray Media)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison Thursday for possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 43-year-old Bernard Phillips pled guilty to the charges against him on Sept. 22nd, 2021.

Federal prosecutors say the charges stem from when Phillips pulled a loaded handgun during an argument at Brown’s Grocery Store in Tarboro. When police officers responded and tried to arrest Phillips, he fought with and spit on them.

Prosecutors say once he was arrested and the gun was taken, officers found out that the handgun was stolen.

More information on this case can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
FlightAware released the flight path of the plane involved in Carteret County plane crash.
Flight data shows erratic path in Carteret County plane crash
Pray For Down East sign held at vigil for those feared lost in plane crash
Vigil held for those feared lost in Carteret County plane crash

Latest News

Joash Garland
Teen reported missing out of Elizabeth City
An animal services official says the last three of eight wolf-dog hybrids have left the North...
Wolfdogs leave Orange County animal shelter for new homes
Jacksonville police released store surveillance photos of a man in his late 20s or early 30s.
Person of interest sought in Jacksonville Lowe’s theft
MGN Online
Ahoskie man to serve 9 years in prison for knifepoint robbery of clothing store