Tarboro man gets 9 1/2 years for pulling handgun at grocery store as felon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison Thursday for possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 43-year-old Bernard Phillips pled guilty to the charges against him on Sept. 22nd, 2021.

Federal prosecutors say the charges stem from when Phillips pulled a loaded handgun during an argument at Brown’s Grocery Store in Tarboro. When police officers responded and tried to arrest Phillips, he fought with and spit on them.

Prosecutors say once he was arrested and the gun was taken, officers found out that the handgun was stolen.

More information on this case can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.