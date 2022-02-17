Advertisement

Sitting for Justice: Special on Montgomery Bus Boycott

WITN will broadcast an all-new Black History Month Special
Sitting for Justice WITN Special
Sitting for Justice WITN Special(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN will broadcast an all-new Black History Month Special being produced and distributed by our Gray sister station WSFA in Montgomery.

Sitting for Justice is a one-hour special that will air on Saturday, February 26th at 7 p.m. on WITN 7.2 My TV.

The special will cover the events leading up to the Montgomery Bus Boycott with the perspective of Fred Gray, who served as legal representation for Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and others during the Civil Rights movement.

The Bus Boycott was the catalyst that sparked the modern-day Civil Rights Movement. It also propelled Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., into the national spotlight, becoming not only the face of the Bus Boycott, but of the entire Civil Rights Movement.

The boycott played a role in the historic 1964 Civil Rights Act, as well as the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Sitting for Justice also features the story of Claudette Colvin who was arrested nine months prior to Rosa Parks for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus.

Make sure you tune in at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 to hear accounts and perspectives that you may have never gotten before.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
FlightAware released the flight path of the plane involved in Carteret County plane crash.
Flight data shows erratic path in Carteret County plane crash
Pray For Down East sign held at vigil for those feared lost in plane crash
Vigil held for those feared lost in Carteret County plane crash

Latest News

COVID-19 masks in schools.
Gov. Cooper wants schools and governments to end mask mandates
Joash Garland
Elizabeth City police report teen missing
Ariel St. Pierre
Teen reported missing for more than a week from her home in Jacksonville
Farmville police officers help deliver masks, COVID-19 test kits
Farmville police officers help nonprofit deliver masks, COVID-19 test kits