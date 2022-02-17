Sitting for Justice: Special on Montgomery Bus Boycott

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN will broadcast an all-new Black History Month Special being produced and distributed by our Gray sister station WSFA in Montgomery.

Sitting for Justice is a one-hour special that will air on Saturday, February 26th at 7 p.m. on WITN 7.2 My TV.

The special will cover the events leading up to the Montgomery Bus Boycott with the perspective of Fred Gray, who served as legal representation for Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and others during the Civil Rights movement.

The Bus Boycott was the catalyst that sparked the modern-day Civil Rights Movement. It also propelled Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., into the national spotlight, becoming not only the face of the Bus Boycott, but of the entire Civil Rights Movement.

The boycott played a role in the historic 1964 Civil Rights Act, as well as the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Sitting for Justice also features the story of Claudette Colvin who was arrested nine months prior to Rosa Parks for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus.

The special will air on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

