SHERIFF: Student tased after threatening teacher, lunging at officer’s duty belt

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says a student was tased Thursday morning after threatening a teacher, lunging at a school resource officer’s duty belt, and not listening to demands from the officer.

Pasquotank County deputies say at about 10 a.m. Thursday, school resource officers responded to Pasquotank County High School due to school staff saying a student made a threat toward a teacher that he would slap and shoot them.

WITN is told the school resource officer went to a second-floor hallway of the school where the student and faculty members were. Deputies say the officer and school staff tried to calm the student down for more than 45 minutes without success. A second school resource officer arrived at this time.

The officers were asked by school staff to get the student off school property. According to deputies, the student refused and resisted the officers when they tried to move him.

Deputies say the student then approached one of the officers and lunged toward his duty belt. They say the officer stepped back and told the student to back up, but he would not listen. At this point, deputies say the officers warned the student they would have to tase him, and when the student did not listen, they did.

According to deputies, after tasing the student, the officers called emergency medical services to come to the aid of the student. EMS responded quickly. The student was brought to the sheriff’s office and the school resource officer spoke to the student’s mom about what happened.

The sheriff’s office says the student was released to his mom, but juvenile petitions will be submitted to juvenile services for communicating threats, disorderly conduct, and resisting/delaying/obstructing an officer.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.