Pitt Community College offering free financial literacy program

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college is offering free financial literacy classes to help area residents better manage their money.

Pitt Community College is currently offering a financial wellness program for free throughout the spring and into the summer. The courses include eight lessons on subjects like budgeting, managing credit, homeownership, and social security.

The programs are currently underway in both Grimesland and Bethel and additional classes will be offered throughout the spring in Greenville, Farmville, and Ayden.

“If we can get in touch with... you know, reach out to younger people, we can probably prevent them from getting into financial trouble later on in life,” Dr. Kristin Braswell, Pitt Community College assistant vice president said.

The program is open to all age groups and will include a course for Spanish speakers. People can sign up by contacting Pitt Community College.

