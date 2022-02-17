Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How much daylight will we add in the next month?

March adds the most daylight from day to day
By Phillip Williams
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You have probably noticed the sunsets getting later and later. The days are growing and the nights are shrinking. This will inevitably lead to Spring weather. How much daylight do you think Eastern NC will add from today to March 17th (1 month from now)?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 17
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 17(WITN)

The Earth is tilting the northern hemisphere toward the direct rays of the sun, so our days are getting longer and our nights are getting shorter. You will also notice shadows getting a little shorter each day until June. Make your selection and check the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 17
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 17(WITN)

It is amazing that we will add over an hour to the daylength in just 1 month. The Spring Equinox in March is the peak of the daylight addition. Around the Summer Solstice in June, the days will stop getting longer. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
FlightAware released the flight path of the plane involved in Carteret County plane crash.
Flight data shows erratic path in Carteret County plane crash
Pray For Down East sign held at vigil for those feared lost in plane crash
Vigil held for those feared lost in Carteret County plane crash

Latest News

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 16
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How high up is the jet stream?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 15
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How many days per year do we hear thunder?
Full Moon Calendar
Full moon names and what they mean
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 11
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which month gains the most daylight?