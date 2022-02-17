Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How much daylight will we add in the next month?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You have probably noticed the sunsets getting later and later. The days are growing and the nights are shrinking. This will inevitably lead to Spring weather. How much daylight do you think Eastern NC will add from today to March 17th (1 month from now)?

The Earth is tilting the northern hemisphere toward the direct rays of the sun, so our days are getting longer and our nights are getting shorter. You will also notice shadows getting a little shorter each day until June. Make your selection and check the answer below.

It is amazing that we will add over an hour to the daylength in just 1 month. The Spring Equinox in March is the peak of the daylight addition. Around the Summer Solstice in June, the days will stop getting longer. - Phillip Williams

