Advertisement

Person of interest sought in Jacksonville Lowe’s theft

Jacksonville police released store surveillance photos of a man in his late 20s or early 30s.
Jacksonville police released store surveillance photos of a man in his late 20s or early 30s.(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are hoping you can help them identify a person of interest in a home improvement store theft.

Jacksonville police released store surveillance photos of a man in his late 20s or early 30s.

He is wanted in questioning for the February 2nd theft of items from the Lowe’s Home Improvement on Yopp Road.

Police say the man is between 5′10 and 6′1 tall and has blond wavy medium-length hair. He was wearing a gray Nike hat, a black jacket, a gray pullover, a black t-shirt, gray sweat pants, black socks, and gray, black, and white tennis shoes.

He appears to be wearing a hearing aid and/or a Bluetooth device.

Anyone with information on the man should call Jacksonville police at 91-938-6414, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
FlightAware released the flight path of the plane involved in Carteret County plane crash.
Flight data shows erratic path in Carteret County plane crash
Pray For Down East sign held at vigil for those feared lost in plane crash
Vigil held for those feared lost in Carteret County plane crash

Latest News

Joash Garland
Teen reported missing out of Elizabeth City
Tarboro man gets 9 1/2 years for pulling handgun at grocery store as felon
An animal services official says the last three of eight wolf-dog hybrids have left the North...
Wolfdogs leave Orange County animal shelter for new homes
MGN Online
Ahoskie man to serve 9 years in prison for knifepoint robbery of clothing store