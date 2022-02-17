Person of interest sought in Jacksonville Lowe’s theft

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are hoping you can help them identify a person of interest in a home improvement store theft.

Jacksonville police released store surveillance photos of a man in his late 20s or early 30s.

He is wanted in questioning for the February 2nd theft of items from the Lowe’s Home Improvement on Yopp Road.

Police say the man is between 5′10 and 6′1 tall and has blond wavy medium-length hair. He was wearing a gray Nike hat, a black jacket, a gray pullover, a black t-shirt, gray sweat pants, black socks, and gray, black, and white tennis shoes.

He appears to be wearing a hearing aid and/or a Bluetooth device.

Anyone with information on the man should call Jacksonville police at 91-938-6414, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.