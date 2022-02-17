Onslow County reports 11 COVID-19 deaths in one week

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County health officials have reported 11 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 since last Thursday.

Officials say eight of the people who died were over the age of 65 and three were under that age.

The county’s COVID-19 fatality count now stands at 354.

The county says the number of active cases is 957, the lowest since January. The number of clusters and outbreaks has lowered by one to 28.

County health officials say the county COVID-19 positivity rate is at 22.2%, down 11.6 points, which compares to the state positivity rate at 10.6%, down 6 points.

