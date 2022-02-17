Old Ford Rodeo raises money for volunteer fire department

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fundraiser is happening this weekend to help keep a volunteer fire department up and running.

The Old Ford Fire Department is hosting its annual rodeo once again this year. The event is one of the biggest fundraisers for the fire department. The event wasn’t able to happen last year because of the pandemic, which organizers say had lasting impacts.

“It was a very big hit for us because financially, it is our major fundraiser every year. By not having it, it put a big dent in the ability of stuff we are able to do because we use this to purchase new equipment and replace outdated equipment that needs to be repaired,” said Johnny Williams with the Old Ford Fire Department.

The rodeo is happening Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19 at the Senator Bob Martin Ag Center in Williamston. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for kids and children under 3 are free.

