New Bern woman sentenced to more than 13 years for tax fraud, trafficking more than 2 pounds of meth

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern woman was sentenced to 13.8 years in prison Thursday for tax fraud and trafficking more than two pounds of meth.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 41-year-old Antoinette Becton was sentenced for conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Federal prosecutors say court documents show Becton was named in an indictment filed on Feb. 19th, 2020. On Jan. 27th, 2021, Becton entered a plea of guilty to a criminal information.

Prosecutors say from Dec. 2019 through Feb. 2020, a confidential source bought cocaine, crack cocaine, and more than two pounds of crystal meth from Becton. On Feb. 20th, 2020, agents seized $2,680 in cash, a money counter, a digital scale, two smoking pipes, suspected fake ID cards and bank cards, and suspected crack cocaine while executing a search warrant at her home.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in a separate investigation, Internal Revenue Service agents found that over the course of several years, Becton ran a business called Carolina Tax Service. Through that business, she filed large numbers of false tax returns in which she listed fake information to fraudulently get tax refunds.

Prosecutors say from 2014 to 2018, Becton and her employees filed false tax returns with intended losses of more than $1 million.

More information on the case can be found here.

