New Bern man gets more than 15 years for heroin trafficking & illegal possession of firearm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man was sentenced Thursday to 15 2/3 years in federal prison for heroin trafficking and firearm charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 50-year-old Howard Jones was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 100 grams or more of heroin, distribution of a quantity of heroin, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Federal prosecutors say that court documents and other evidence shows on June 15th, 2020, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office stopped Jones on his way back from Chicago and deputies found $15,000 in cash.

WITN is told that on June 24th, 2020, the sheriff’s office and New Bern Police Department made a controlled buy of an ounce of heroin from Jones at the Kensington Park Apartments in the city. The next day, they served a search warrant, arrested Jones, and found a secret compartment in the kitchen with a loaded stolen handgun, digital scales, and seven ounces of heroin inside.

Prosecutors say police/deputies also found $16,000 and a key to a safe deposit box in Georgia. On July 1st, 2020, Jones called a family member from jail and told them to get a key and try to retrieve money for him. Law enforcement found and seized $10,000 at the bank before the family member could arrive.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jones has prior convictions for felony aggravated battery with a firearm, armed home invasion, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, and burglary.

