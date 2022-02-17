Advertisement

NCEL 02-16-2022

NCEL 02-16-2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
FlightAware released the flight path of the plane involved in Carteret County plane crash.
Flight data shows erratic path in Carteret County plane crash
Pray For Down East sign held at vigil for those feared lost in plane crash
Vigil held for those feared lost in Carteret County plane crash

Latest News

NCEL 02-16-22
Powerball 02-16-22
CAREE distributing resources
Local nonprofit to distribute masks, COVID-19 test kits Thursday
East Carteret Mariners
Principal comments on the state of students and staff at East Carteret High School