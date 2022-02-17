MLB and MLBPA talks continue with no resolution

NEW YORK (AP) - The threat to opening day on March 31 appeared to intensify when the drawn-out talks to end Major League Baseball’s lockout ended just 15 minutes after they had resumed following a four-day break. What was to have been the second day of spring training workouts instead was the 78th day of the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history. After just the sixth meeting on core economics since the lockout began on Dec. 2, management attributed the lack of length to having nothing to talk about.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.