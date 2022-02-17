Advertisement

MLB and MLBPA talks continue with no resolution

Start of season could be delayed if agreement isn’t reached soon
This image shows the logo for Major League Baseball.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The threat to opening day on March 31 appeared to intensify when the drawn-out talks to end Major League Baseball’s lockout ended just 15 minutes after they had resumed following a four-day break. What was to have been the second day of spring training workouts instead was the 78th day of the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history. After just the sixth meeting on core economics since the lockout began on Dec. 2, management attributed the lack of length to having nothing to talk about.

