Man, teens arrested after fight at Jacksonville High School basketball game

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police say they have made arrests in the case of a brawl that broke out at last week’s basketball game.

The Jacksonville Police Department says 23-year-old Aaron Reed, of Jacksonville, has been arrested and charged with one count of simple affray and disorderly conduct. Police say criminal petitions have been filed on several teens for their involvement in the fight as well.

The game was played between Jacksonville High School and Northside High School on Friday, Feb. 11th at Jacksonville High School.

Reed’s bond total was listed as $500.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Jacksonville Police at 910-455-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.