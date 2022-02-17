Advertisement

Man arrested in Rocky Mount shooting

Alem Battle
Alem Battle(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have made an arrest in a shooting.

Police say 20-year-old Alem Battle turned himself in to police on Wednesday. He’s facing an attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in connection to the shooting that happened on Lincoln Drive.

The shooting happened on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Police say when they got to the scene, an unconscious man was sitting in the driver’s seat with an apparent head injury.

Police say an officer got out of his patrol car to check on him. However, the victim incoherently accelerated, trapping the officer’s arm inside the car, dragging him approximately 15 feet before crashing into a firetruck.

The officer was taken to UNC Nash Health Care with non-life-threatening wounds. The victim, 32-year-old Jonathan Nixon, was taken to Vidant Medical Center. Nixon is in critical condition.

Battle was taken to the Edgecombe County jail with a $750,000 secured bond.

