Local nonprofit to distribute masks, COVID-19 test kits Thursday

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The local nonprofit Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality will be distributing N95 masks and COVID-19 test kits in Farmville Thursday.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brightleaf Shopping Center, in partnership with the Pitt County Health Department and Crayton Commercial.

It is not the first time CAREE has held an event distributing resources.

