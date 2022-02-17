Advertisement

Local nonprofit to distribute masks, COVID-19 test kits Thursday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The local nonprofit Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality will be distributing N95 masks and COVID-19 test kits in Farmville Thursday.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brightleaf Shopping Center, in partnership with the Pitt County Health Department and Crayton Commercial.

It is not the first time CAREE has held an event distributing resources.

