DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -Jacques Villeneuve has qualified for the Daytona 500. The former Formula One champion and Indianapolis 500 winner earned a spot in “The Great American Race” in Wednesday night’s time trials at Daytona International Speedway. Only the front row was technically eligible to lock into Sunday’s starting grid. Those spots went to pole-sitter Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports. But two spots were also guaranteed in time trials to the fastest of the cars not already guaranteed a starting spot. The 50-year-old Villeneuve was fastest of the six cars competing for the open slots. He’s driving for a European team trying to expand into the Cup Series.

NASCAR’s qualifying races could be tamer than normal. The Duel at Daytona scheduled for Thursday night could be a watered-down version of itself because of a parts shortage involving the new Next Gen car. The scarcity has left teams with a limited number of backup cars and even fewer on site. Teams for months have lamented a lack of inventory heading into the season The Duel is a qualifying event that splits 42 cars into two races. It sets much of the starting grid for the season-opening Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch are determined to turn 23XI Racing into winners. Busch is the newest addition to the race team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. Busch feels bullish on his prospects of helping Jordan celebrate a championship at 23X1 Racing he’s failed to win in other ventures outside of his six rings playing for Chicago. Wallace’s first Cup win at Talladega last season marked one of the more culturally significant in NASCAR history. But he had only two other top-10s and finished out of the playoffs and 21st in the standings.

