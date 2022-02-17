Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warmer and breezy today; Rain early Friday

A cold front will bring showers Friday morning
By Phillip Williams
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gusty south winds will warm the temps into the mid 70s Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Winds will gust 20-30mph Thursday afternoon through midday Friday.

As a cold front slides through Friday morning, scattered showers will move through the region. Rain totals should average around 0.25″ to 0.50″ for most areas. The showers will move offshore by midday or early afternoon Friday with temps falling into the 50s Friday afternoon. Sunshine will rule the skies over the weekend with cool highs in the mid to upper 50s both days.

Thursday

Increasingly cloudy, breezy and warm. High of 75. Wind: S 15 G 25. Nighttime will be windy and mild. Low 65.

Friday

Breezy with AM showers, possibly a rumble of thunder. High of 70 in the morning then dropping into the 50s by mid afternoon. Wind: SW/NW 10-20. Rain chance: 70%.

Saturday

Sunny and chilly with a high of 56. Wind: NW 10 G 15.

