Gov. Cooper to talk masks as more schools remove mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Gov. Roy Cooper wants to talk about the state’s mask policies as COVID-19 case totals and hospitalizations have fallen in recent weeks. Cooper scheduled a news conference for Thursday to discuss guidance for mask-wearing, which largely centers around schools.

State health officials have strongly urged students and staff in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors, but it’s been left up to school boards to make mask-wearing required or optional.

About half of the boards have now agreed to mask-optional policies. Republican legislators want to let parents opt out of local school board mandates. A bill permitting such will be considered Thursday morning.

