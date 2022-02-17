Advertisement

Experts say Russia-Ukraine crisis could affect gas prices

By Justin Lundy
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the threat of Russia invading Ukraine looms, there’s concern about the possible economic impact on the U.S.

Gas prices could be immediately affected. According to AAA, the average regular gas price in the U.S is $3.51. It is a price that Greenville resident Thurston Council says is expensive.

“From here to Raleigh, you end up putting $50 to $60 in your tank just to get back to Greenville,” Council said.

The supply and demand coming out of the pandemic has driven gas prices up.

With the threat of Russia invading Ukraine, UNC Economics Professor Patrick Conway says Russia could cut off its oil supplies to the world. While he believes there would be no direct impact on the U.S, it would impact NATO allies.

“It will lead to a cut-off in natural gas flows because those flows go from Russia through Ukraine and into Europe,” Conway said.

Since the Russia/Ukraine crisis began, oil prices rose to more than $90 per barrel over the past few weeks.

If the situation pushes prices to more than $110 a barrel, inflation will jump over 10% on a year-over-year basis. The U.S. economy hasn’t hit that high since 1981, according to government data.

Russia is the world’s second-largest oil provider. The U.S. is first.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
FlightAware released the flight path of the plane involved in Carteret County plane crash.
Flight data shows erratic path in Carteret County plane crash
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims

Latest News

East Carteret Mariners
Principal comments on the state of students and staff at East Carteret High School
Consumer Shopping
Eastern Carolina economist weighs in on spending report
Non-profit helps marginalized communities
Non-profit helps marginalized communities
As bike giveaway contest begins, Martin County family reflects on last year’s win
As bike giveaway contest begins, Martin County family reflects on last year’s win
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified