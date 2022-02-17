Advertisement

ECU unveils timeline of civil rights in Eastern Carolina

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In honor of Black History Month, East Carolina University is unveiling a digital timeline of the civil rights movement in Eastern Carolina.

The timeline is a digital history project, created by the university’s archives. It provides detailed information about the history of civil rights in the area within the context of what was happening across the state and nation.

The interactive map showcases historic events throughout Eastern Carolina in chronological order. Viewers can click on the events to learn more about their history as well as view photographs from the time period.

Some of the events occurred right at ECU.

“It is also interesting using the timeline... being able to see, okay this happened on this day here at ECU, well what’s happening in the nation around that time period?” Patrick Cash, ECU assistant archivist says. “Is this a response to what’s going on? Is this a reaction move? Both pro and con.”

Cash says the university has been working on the project for a few years and the hope is to inspire others to speak out about injustices and spark change.

