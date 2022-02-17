Eastern Carolina economist weighs in on spending report

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The federal government says Americans began spending more money recently.

A local economist says that could be a good sign for pandemic recovery.

The U.S. Department of Commerce reports consumer spending bounced back strongly in January with a 3.8% increase in retail sales. The report shows a 3.6% increase in spending with small businesses and department stores saw an increase of more than 9%. Online shopping increased the most at 14.5%.

Local economist Dr. Jim Kleckley says inflation likely plays a role in the increases, but he adds that supply chain issues are slowly improving, which allows more products to be available.

Kleckley says the increase in spending could indicate that people feel better about a return to normalcy during the pandemic.

“When people spend, it’s usually an indication that their expectation is good,” Kleckley says. “Tomorrow is going to be a better day... if you were worried about your job or your income, you’re more likely not to spend.”

Kleckley adds that increased sales of big-ticket items like vehicles and furniture are a good sign of economic recovery as well.

