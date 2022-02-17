COVID-19: Positive test rates drop to lowest in nearly two months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - There are more signs that the omicron variant is subsiding here in North Carolina.

State health officials say the percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19 is the lowest since before Christmas.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said the state’s percent positive rate stands at 10.6% on Thursday, a rate that peaked on January 22 at 36.3%.

On December 21, the positive rate was at 10%.

This shows the percentage of positive tests in North Carolina. (NCDHHS)

Daily cases continue dropping as well, with 5,583 new cases on Thursday.

The number of people in the hospital with the virus also dropped to 2,711, the lowest since January 1st.

