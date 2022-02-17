Community reacts to company withdrawing project at Union Point Park

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw says the construction of the boutique hotel at Union Point Park would have been a $75 million project had it come to fruition.

But Craven County residents say they are glad the project came to a stop.

“I nearly cried when I heard it. I said ‘well it can’t be New Bern, people ready to put a hotel beside a hotel and take the beauty away from New Bern.’ Because people come from all over Eastern North Carolina, North, and everywhere,” long-time county resident Rebecca Credle said.

The hotel would have been built on the portion of the park where the bathrooms are located. It is beside a Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

Outlaw says the plan now is for Kessler Collection to renovate the old Elks building on Middle & Pollock street into a $25 million hotel.

“The positive here is that in the last week - for the first time in the 35 years from polling - we know how our citizens feel,” Outlaw said.

Melissa Thomas, a Craven County resident who started the petition that received thousands of signatures, explained how much Union Point Park means to the community.

“I mean, it’s a staple of the community. You have the elderly go there to walk their dogs and take their grandchildren to feed the ducks. You know to see at least half of it gone would be devastating,” Thomas said.

