Closing arguments in Onslow County murder trial to be heard Thursday

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Closing arguments are expected heard Thursday morning in the trial of a man accused of a gruesome murder.

District Attorney Ernie Lee says James Moore III of Greensboro is facing a non-capital first-degree murder charge. He’s accused of killing 22-year-old Shelby Brown in December of 2017.

Officials say Brown’s body was found off Thomas Humphrey Road outside of Jacksonville. Evidence shows she was stabbed and burned beyond recognition.

Lee says the state has called 45 witnesses in the trial. Witnesses included evidence about locating Brown, the crime scene, fingerprints, and text messages.

Investigators say Moore and Brown had a relationship and met on social media. Moore was arrested in May of 2018.

The jury was selected last Monday and the state began presenting evidence last Wednesday.

