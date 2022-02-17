Advertisement

Canes fall in overtime to Panthers Wednesday night

Florida 3, Carolina 2 (OT)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Sam Reinhart scored in the final minute of regulation to force overtime, then Aaron Ekblad got free for a breakaway goal just 16 seconds into overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

It was an abrupt turnaround in a matchup of the Eastern Conference’s top two teams in terms of points percentage. It also marked the Panthers’ first game in more than two weeks due to the All-Star break.

Florida’s Aleksander Barkov also scored a goal.

Teuvo Teravainen and Tony DeAngelo scored goals for the Hurricanes, who never trailed in regulation.

