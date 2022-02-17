Angels employee convicted for providing drugs which killed pitcher Tyler Skaggs

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been convicted of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas.

Eric Kay was convicted one count each of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy. He faces up to life in prison.

Skaggs’ widow, Carli, and his mother, Debbie Hetman, hugged as the verdict was announced. Jurors deliberated for less than three hours. Kay was placed into handcuffs in the courtroom.

Skaggs was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019. A coroner’s report said a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone was in his system.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.