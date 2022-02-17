Advertisement

Amid national consumer spending hike, local small business owner sees increased sales

Greenville boutique sales
Greenville boutique sales(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The federal government is reporting big increases in consumer spending and retail sales.

These reports have caused one Eastern Carolina business owner to feel grateful and hopeful for the future.

Megan Hall opened a Greenville boutique in the fall of 2020 as many businesses faced coronavirus restrictions and big drops in customers. She says the pandemic has been very challenging for small business owners; many businesses similar to hers have been forced to close their doors.

Hall says the return of college students to Greenville has been a big boost for local retailers and she is happy to see reports of increased consumer spending.

“It was really cool to see that I made it through that time and actually opened during that time when a lot of places were closing,” Hall said.

The Department of Commerce reported Wednesday that retail sales increased by almost 4% last month.

