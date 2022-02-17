Advertisement

Ahoskie man to serve 9 years in prison for knifepoint robbery of clothing store

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ahoskie man was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for interference of commerce by robbery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Rashad Taylor was indicted in October of 2020 for three robbery offenses. The first was a Feb. 26th, 2019 robbery of Food Mart in Aulander, Bertie County, the second was the Nov. 14th, 2019 robbery of Speedway, in Ahoskie, and the Nov. 30th, 2019 robbery of Citi Trends, also in Ahoskie.

Taylor pled guilty to robbing Citi Trends on Nov. 19th, 2021.

Federal prosecutors say that according to court records and statements, Taylor entered the Citi Trends clothing store in 2019 with a hunting knife. Taylor told the manager, who was there with another employee and four customers, to give him everything and he led her behind the counter to the register.

Prosecutors say Taylor thrust the knife at the manager to hurry up and held the knife near her neck. He took $475 and walked out of the store. Shortly after, an officer arrested Taylor a fifth of a mile away. He had $454 on him.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Taylor was identified as the robber by the manager, and when he was processed, officers took a small bag of cocaine from him. Officers believe the cocaine would have cost $20 on the street, essentially meaning he bought it with the stolen money before being arrested.

WITN is told Taylor’s federal prosecution followed nine prior state felony convictions, including common law robbery, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of firearms by a felon, and several drug-related felonies.

More information on the case can be found here.

