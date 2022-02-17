AAC announces dates for football season, ECU opens with four home games

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football will have four straight home games to open its season this year. The American Athletic Conference announcing its conference schedule Thursday.

ECU 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

NC STATE - SEPTEMBER 3RD

OLD DOMINION - SEPTEMBER 10TH

CAMPBELL - SEPTEMBER 17TH

NAVY - SEPTEMBER 24TH

South Florida - October 1st

Tulane - October 8th

MEMPHIS - OCTOBER 15

CENTRAL FLORIDA - OCTOBER 22ND

Brigham Young - October 28th

Cincinnati - November 11th

HOUSTON - NOVEMBER 19TH

Temple - November 26th

HOME GAMES IN CAPS

