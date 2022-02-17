AAC announces dates for football season, ECU opens with four home games
Pirates have 7 home games
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football will have four straight home games to open its season this year. The American Athletic Conference announcing its conference schedule Thursday.
ECU 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
NC STATE - SEPTEMBER 3RD
OLD DOMINION - SEPTEMBER 10TH
CAMPBELL - SEPTEMBER 17TH
NAVY - SEPTEMBER 24TH
South Florida - October 1st
Tulane - October 8th
MEMPHIS - OCTOBER 15
CENTRAL FLORIDA - OCTOBER 22ND
Brigham Young - October 28th
Cincinnati - November 11th
HOUSTON - NOVEMBER 19TH
Temple - November 26th
HOME GAMES IN CAPS
