Advertisement

AAC announces dates for football season, ECU opens with four home games

Pirates have 7 home games
ECU football hosts 4th ranked Cincinnati Friday at 3:30 PM.
ECU football hosts 4th ranked Cincinnati Friday at 3:30 PM.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football will have four straight home games to open its season this year. The American Athletic Conference announcing its conference schedule Thursday.

ECU 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

NC STATE - SEPTEMBER 3RD

OLD DOMINION - SEPTEMBER 10TH

CAMPBELL - SEPTEMBER 17TH

NAVY - SEPTEMBER 24TH

South Florida - October 1st

Tulane - October 8th

MEMPHIS - OCTOBER 15

CENTRAL FLORIDA - OCTOBER 22ND

Brigham Young - October 28th

Cincinnati - November 11th

HOUSTON - NOVEMBER 19TH

Temple - November 26th

HOME GAMES IN CAPS

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
FlightAware released the flight path of the plane involved in Carteret County plane crash.
Flight data shows erratic path in Carteret County plane crash
Pray For Down East sign held at vigil for those feared lost in plane crash
Vigil held for those feared lost in Carteret County plane crash

Latest News

North Lenoir names Robbie Dunn head football coach
Lynch sisters leading the way for North Lenoir's great season
Lynch sisters have lead North Lenoir to 19 wins and the top seed in the conference tournament
Carson Whisenhunt
ECU baseball head coach says ace Carson Whisenhunt broke team rule, won’t pitch this weekend
Pepsi Sports Spotlight Jacob Beamon
Sports Spotlight: After stepping away from the sport, Greene Central’s Beamon returns to win school’s first ever heavyweight region title