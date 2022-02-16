Advertisement

WHERE AM I? Man wanted for Kinston car wash thefts

Robert Moss, Jr.
Robert Moss, Jr.(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston want your help in locating a man they say has been targeting thefts at car washes.

Robert Moss, Jr. is accused of several thefts from vacuum cleaners at car washes throughout the city.

Police say the thefts happened during the early mornings.

Moss drives a gold 2006 Hyundai Sonata with North Carolina tag TCH-9163.

The 39-year-old man is described as 6′0″ tall, weighs 226 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Moss should call police at 252-939-3220.

