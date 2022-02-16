Advertisement

Teacher of the Week: Shannon Zerniak from J.C. Tayloe Elementary School

Teacher of the Week: Shannon Zerniak
By Liz Bateson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for February 16 is Shannon Zerniak from J.C. Tayloe Elementary School.

Zerniak is currently in her 29th year of teaching, all of which have been spent at Beaufort County Schools. Over the course of her career, she has taught kindergarten, first and second grades.

She graduated from East Carolina University with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education in grades K-6 with a certification to teach reading K-12.

Zerniak says it’s always been her dream to be a teacher and her passion is teaching children to read. She says her goal as an educator is to make kids love coming to school and for her students to know they are important and valued.

She added that being a teacher is the best profession because she has the “opportunity to make a difference” and is “able to help build the foundation for students to be successful in life.” Zerniak says she loves hearing and seeing her student’s success stories and knowing she had a little part in helping them get to that point.

When she’s not in the classroom, Zerniak enjoys spending time with her three children, Rob, Rebecca and Ridge, and husband, Walt.

The person who nominated Mrs. Zerniak wrote, “I am nominating my daughter’s teacher Mrs. Zerniak.

The reason for this nomination is because I had made the decision to keep my daughter in second grade instead of pushing her forward. She ended up in Mrs. Zerniak’s classroom. I have never experienced a more consistent teacher. She helps show Ivy different skills based off personal need. She keeps me updated throughout the week on Ivy’s personal growth. I couldn’t be more grateful.

The most important part of this nomination is that she has gone above and beyond, more than her teacher duty. She has become my own mentor. When I [went through difficult times], she wouldn’t let me fail. She also has helped reassure my personal growth with God.

I can’t do much to give back to her and this would be the perfect way to show her my thank you!”

Congratulations Mrs. Zerniak!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

