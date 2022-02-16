State GOP: Medicaid expansion vote possible later this year

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Key Republican legislators in North Carolina say an up-or-down vote on broad Medicaid expansion could occur before the November elections.

A joint House-Senate panel created in the current budget law and tasked with studying health care access and possible expansion holds its first meeting on Friday.

Senate leader Phil Berger told WRAL-TV on Tuesday he believes there’s a pathway for expansion approval.

North Carolina is one of a dozen states that hasn’t expanded Medicaid to working adults as provided under the 2010 federal health care law.

Many House Republicans still oppose the idea.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is a big expansion proponent.

