State COVID-19 hospitalizations drop for 20th day in a row

North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina is down for the 20th day in a row.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 2,872 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, the most recent day with data available. Hospitalizations have dropped every single day since Jan. 26th when 5,206 people were in the hospital with the virus.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the state is at its lowest point since before Christmas, when on Dec. 24th, 11.8% of total tests were positive.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday was 6,079, up from 2,888 the day before.

