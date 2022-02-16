Advertisement

Rural Health Symposium happening next week

Rural Health Symposium
Rural Health Symposium(Rural Health Symposium)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A continuing education course for healthcare professionals is happening next week.

The Rural Health Symposium is happening February 23-25 at Eastern AHEC on West Arlington Boulevard or via webinar. The conference is focused on improving health in rural areas. The event serves as a both a learning and networking opportunity.

The event will feature the following speakers:

  • David F Michael, MD,IM,NC, CMIO
  • Bonnie S Coyle Ronco, MD, MS, Public Health Director
  • Rose K Haddock, MAED, Teaching Instructor

Each participant must be registered in advance. You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
FlightAware released the flight path of the plane involved in Carteret County plane crash.
Flight data shows erratic path in Carteret County plane crash
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks
PLANE CRASH: ENC businessman & girlfriend on board flight
The accident happened here Friday night.
Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash on Greenville street

Latest News

Pray For Down East sign held at vigil for those feared lost in plane crash
Vigil held for those feared lost in Carteret County plane crash
Carteret County Schools
Carteret County residents remember plane crash victims
High-speed chase extends across 4 counties
Eastern Carolina community concerned with escaped prisoner on the loose
James Jones learns about Underground Railroad history from executive director Leesa Jones.
Local Black filmmaker works toward ‘Black excellence’