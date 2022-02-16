Rural Health Symposium happening next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A continuing education course for healthcare professionals is happening next week.

The Rural Health Symposium is happening February 23-25 at Eastern AHEC on West Arlington Boulevard or via webinar. The conference is focused on improving health in rural areas. The event serves as a both a learning and networking opportunity.

The event will feature the following speakers:

David F Michael, MD,IM,NC, CMIO

Bonnie S Coyle Ronco, MD, MS, Public Health Director

Rose K Haddock, MAED, Teaching Instructor

Each participant must be registered in advance. You can find more information here.

