Prescribed burn happening in Croatan National Forest

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A prescribed burn is happening in the Croatan National Forest Wednesday.

The burn is happening on Haywood Landing Road and Long Point Road near Highway 58, which is 6 miles southeast of Maysville near the communities of Stella and Kuhns.

The goal is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires.

The Haywood Landing Recreation Area, Long Point Recreation Area and the Weetock Trail will be temporarily closed.

Anyone in the area should be aware of smoke.

