“Pink Lady Bandit” gets federal prison time for Ayden bank heist

(L-R) Circe Baez, Alexis Morales
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The “Pink Lady Bandit” gets federal prison time for holding up an Ayden bank nearly three years ago.

Circe Baez, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced today to 3-1/2 years in prison for holding up the Southern Bank.

The 38-year-old woman was dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit” because in at least two bank robberies she carried a pink bag.

(Source: FBI) The Pink Lady Bandit is accused of robbing three banks in three different states.
In the Ayden robbery, the feds say Baez handed the teller a note that said her children were being held hostage. She got away with nearly $2,500.

Authorities later verified that no children were being held hostage.

Three other banks in Hamlet, North Carolina, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and Carlisle, Pennsylvania were also held up in July 2019 in the same manner, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The woman’s getaway driver, Alexis Morales, also pled guilty and is still awaiting sentencing.

