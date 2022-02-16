Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How high up is the jet stream?
Jet streams give energy to storm systems
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jet streams affect weather greatly by giving energy to storm systems. They tend to form over areas of temperature differences at the surface. How high do you think jet streams are located?
I can give you a hint by saying 17 miles is way above where any weather happens.
Jet streams occur between 5 and 9 miles above the surface, so 7 miles is the best answer. A jet stream will help push a cold front through here Friday morning. It may provide enough energy for showers and a few thunderstorms. - Phillip Williams
