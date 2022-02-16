Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Odie

Odie
Odie(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week is Odie.

Odie is an approximately 4-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix. Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say his favorite activities include napping on the couch and soaking up all your attention.

Odie is dog friendly and would do well in a house with other dogs, but would enjoy being the only fur baby just a much.

To adopt Odie or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

