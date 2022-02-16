North Lenoir names Robbie Dunn head football coach

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - North Lenoir high school announcing today Robbie Dunn is their next head varsity football coach. The New Bern native has been an assistant coach with New Bern the past few seasons. He has also been assistant coach at Parrott Academy and White Oak before.

North Lenoir’s former coach Brad Rhodes stepped down this offseason and is now listed as a football coach at North Duplin on his social media.

