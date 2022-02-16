No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Beaufort County
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say there were no injuries Wednesday afternoon after an airplane made an emergency landing in Beaufort County.
It happened around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street Extension and Dan Taylor Road, which is across the highway from Washington-Warren Field Airport.
County Emergency Management Director Chris Newkirk said the single-engine plane made the landing in a vacant lot.
He said the FAA was made aware of the landing, but emergency units did not respond as there were no injuries
