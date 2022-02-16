Advertisement

No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Beaufort County

Beaufort County
Beaufort County(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Feb. 16, 2022
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say there were no injuries Wednesday afternoon after an airplane made an emergency landing in Beaufort County.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street Extension and Dan Taylor Road, which is across the highway from Washington-Warren Field Airport.

County Emergency Management Director Chris Newkirk said the single-engine plane made the landing in a vacant lot.

He said the FAA was made aware of the landing, but emergency units did not respond as there were no injuries

